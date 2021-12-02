Machine Gun Kelly has admitted that he once accidentally stabbed himself in an attempt to impress Megan Fox.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (1 December) night, the rapper showed host Jimmy Fallon a scar on his hand obtained while trying to impress Fox, who he met in March 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – had been gifted a knife by Travis Barker engraved with his new album on it and told Fox: “Check this out, this is sick.”

“I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand,” he explained, with Fallon looking on in horror. “You see that? That was from when a knife stuck in my [hand].”

Baker continued: “’Cause you know how you throw it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her and I was like, ‘Check this out’” – and then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick.’”

Baker and Fox’s relationship has been the subject of much media attention, with the couple revealing in October the bizarre circumstances under which they first met.

“This weird thing happened,” Fox said. “We didn’t see each other. I don’t remember [his] face... And I definitely would have remembered his face.

“I just remember this tall, blonde, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”