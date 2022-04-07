Machine Gun Kelly goes undercover and finds out what people really think of him

Machine Gun Kelly went undercover to find out what people really thought of him.

Despite the fact the rapper’s new album Mainstream Sellout debuted on top of the Billboard 200 album chart, fan opinion still remains divided.

On Wednesday (6 April), the raper, real name Colson Baker, covered up his tattoos, wore a wig and stopped people on the street to ask them their brutally honest opinions about him for a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Not a huge fan,” one person said. “I think his new direction’s a little forced.”

While another found the “whole blood-drinking thing a bit unusual,” but added that she did “like his music”.

“He’s cool, I really dig the last album,” one fan praised.

Baker is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza’s forthcoming July music festival.

Machine Gun Kelly has released his new album, ‘Mainstream Sellout' (Getty Images)

However, when the event first announced the lineup, many remained confused by the randomness of the artists, specifically questioning Baker’s top billing.

“Who keeps letting machine gun kelly play shows?” one person tweeted.

Another added: “let me tell you rn NOBODY coming to see that mf MGK.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album, Mainstream Sellout, is streaming now.

