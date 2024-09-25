Macklemore dropped from Las Vegas music festival after anti-America remark

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Rapper Macklemore will no longer be headlining Las Vegas’s inaugural Neon City Festival, it has been announced.

The festival shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday (September 24), writing: “Macklemore will no longer be performing due to unforeseen circumstances.”

It has not been specified why the “Thrift Shop” rapper was dropped from the lineup, but the news comes days after he stirred controversy for making an anti-America remark at a recent pro-Palestine festival in his hometown of Seattle.

In clips of the moment, which have since gone viral, the Seattle native can be seen on stage speaking into a microphone.

“Straight up; say it. I’m not gonna stop you,” Macklemore tells the crowd before saying: “Yeah, f*** America.”

Macklemore, 41, who has been an outspoken pro-Palestine advocate, was there to headline the Palestine Will Live Forever festival, where he performed his pro-Palestine song “Hind’s Hall.”

Released in May, the single is inspired by the worldwide student protests against Israel’s war on Gaza and pays tribute to Hind Rajab.

Rajab, 6, was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza in January while she was waiting for rescue trapped in a car with the bodies of her dead relatives.

The artist was also filmed by Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza sharing a message of support with the people of Gaza.

Macklemore has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine ( Getty Images )

“Sending love to everyone in Gaza,” Macklemore said. “We’re here in Seattle, organizing, raising money – artists coming together to do what we can. We love you guys; we are with you. We are not going anywhere. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. Peace.”

The latter part of his message – “from the river to the sea” – has become a controversial battle cry chanted by many supporters of Palestine.

While the slogan has previously been deemed “deeply offensive” by Downing Street, Palestine supporters have contested this definition.

Many activists say it’s a call for peace and equality after 75 years of Israeli statehood and decades-long military rule over millions of Palestinians.

Macklemore had originally been slated to perform at the Neon City Festival – taking place from November 22 to 24 – alongside other headliners: Australian music producer and DJ Alison Wonderland, rock band Neon Trees, singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson, and American DJ and music producer Seven Lions.

The Independent has contacted Neon City Festival and Macklemore’s representatives for comment.