US president Joe Biden again warned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching a military offensive in Rafah as the Palestinian death toll from Israeli bombing of the southern Gaza city continued to mount.

The warning came as Israel appeared close to launching an assault on Rafah.“The president doesn’t want to see operations in Rafah that put at greater risk the more than a million people that are seeking refuge there,” White House spokesman John Kirby said.

A few hours earlier, Hamas announced it had accepted a ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators Egypt and Qatar. A ceasefire could end seven months of war in Gaza, but Israel put a deal in doubt by saying the proposal didn’t meet its “core demands”.

Palestinian and Egyptian officials said Israeli tanks had already entered Rafah, moving as close as 200 metres from the crossing connecting the city with Egypt.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave which started after Hamas mounted an attack on Israel on 7 October that killed around 1,200 people.

The war has also displaced nearly two million Gazans, most of whom are sheltering in and around Rafah.