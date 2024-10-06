Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Christopher Ciccone, Madonna’s younger brother and close collaborator, has died at the age of 63.

His representatives confirmed his death to TMZ, stating that he died of cancer on Friday (4 October) in Michigan.

The Independent has contacted Madonna’s representatives for further comment.

Working closely with Madonna in her career, Ciccone was an artist, interior decorator, and designer.

He served as the art director on Madonna’s Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990, and was also the tour director for The Girlie Show in 1993.

He was also known as one of her regular backup dancers, appearing in her 1984 music video for “Lucky Star”, and a number of her television performances.

In the Nineties, he also directed music videos for stars such as Dolly Parton’s 1997 song “Peace Train” and Tony Bennett’s “God Bless the Child” in the same year. Ciccone designed the 12” record for the singer’s “Like A Prayer” single.

open image in gallery Madonna and her brother Christopher were very close ( Bei/Shutterstock )

His relationship with his sister was the subject of his 2008 memoir Life With My Sister Madonna, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller. In the book, Ciccone opened up about the impact of the singer’s relationship with Guy Ritchie, saying it had caused a rift between him and and his sister.

The pair were very close, first learning to dance and perform together when they were children. They shared four other siblings: Anthony, who died last year, as well as Martin, Paula and Melanie.

Ciccone’s death follows less than two weeks after that of his and Madonna’s stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, who also died of cancer.

The family have been public about their interpersonal issues, with Ciccone confirming that his brother Anthony was “back home” and “recovering” in 2017, after spending time at Dann’s House, an unconventional Michigan clinic that lets residents drink as much as they like while providing them with safe housing and other services.

Despite their difficulties, Ciccone and Madonna appeared to have been back on talking terms in recent years. In 2012, he told the Evening Standard that they were on “personable” terms.

“We’re back to being a brother and sister. I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way,” he said at the time.

Madonna is yet to make a public statement on the news.