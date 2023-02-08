Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna fans are defending the singer from “nasty” reactions to “close-ups” of her face at the Grammys.

The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer was invited to the ceremony on Sunday (5 February) to introduce a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Following her appearance, many on social media commented on her look, saying the singer’s face was “covered in plastic surgery”.

The vitriol against her was so strong that Madonna herself responded in a post, stating: “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face.”

During the ceremony, German pop singer Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

On Instagram, Madonna accused her critics of “ageism” and “misogyny”, adding that she has been “degraded by the media since the beginning of my career”.

“But I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she continued.

Her fans flooded the reply section with words of praise for the singer.

Petras replied with three heart emojis, while DJ Honey Dijon wrote: “What an honour and a blessing it is to be in your presence. You are such a force and I have so much love and respect for you.”

Madonna (Getty Images for The Recording A)

British TV personality and activist Katie Piper concurred with “everything” Madonna said, while singer Sarah Hudson wrote: “Yes queen yes.”

This year’s Grammys saw wins for Beyoncé and Harry Styles, the latter of whom took home the coveted Album of the Year trophy.

This choice divided music fans, with many believing the ceremony finished on an underwhelming note.

Many claimed that upon Styles’s win, they saw Adele walk out of the venue – however, Lizzo posted a TikTok video recorded in the immediate aftermath of the moment that revealed the truth behind the rumours.