Madonna ‘speechless’ after being ‘blocked’ from Instagram Live: ‘I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life!’
‘I haven’t done anything crazy – not this week, anyways,’ singer said
Madonna has shared a video of the moment she found out she was blocked from posting Live videos on Instagram.
The “Vogue” singer, 68, often makes headlines with her sexually suggestive Instagram posts, last week using the platform to promote a 3D NFT model of her vagina that she is selling for charity.
On Friday (20 May), the “Vogue” singer posted a clip of preparing to broadcasr to her followers on Instagram Live with a friend.
However, when they clicked the live button, a message popped up saying that Madonna is “Blocked from Sharing Live Cideo.”
“What the f***?” she said. “We’re blocked from Live? What’s happening?”
The singer then joked: “I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life.”
Madonna’s friend then read out the app’s guidelines, reading: “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression.”
“I’m speechless,” she responded.
She captioned the post: “Not Us!!!! violation of community guidelines………”
On Instagram Stories, Madonna said that the social media site was being “really mysterious” about their reasons for blocking her from sharing live content.
“I don’t know why. They’re not giving me a reason,” she said. “It’s like a bureaucracy inside of a computer.”
She continued: “I haven’t done anything lately. I haven’t done anything crazy – not this week, anyways.”
The Independent has contacted Instagram for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies