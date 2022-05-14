Madonna defends decision to sell a 3D NFT model of her vagina
‘Not often that a robot centipede crawls out of my vagina,’ singer said
Madonna has defended her decision to sell an NFT model of her vagina.
Earlier this week, the singer unveiled the model, which features as part of a fully nude collection of 3D non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Her fans shared their confusion after she revealed the NFT video, titled “Mother of Creation”, which includes an up-close display of her vagina as she gives birth to insects, butterflies and trees.
Acknowledging the divisiveness of the video on Instagram, Madonna , 63, told Beeple creator Mike Winkelmann: “Not often that a robot centipede crawls out of my vagina.”
“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both.”
She added: “I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos.”
The proceeds from the NFT will go to her chosen charities, National Bail Out, V-Day and Voices of Children.
