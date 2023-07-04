Rosie O’Donnell says Madonna is ‘feeling good’ after hospital scare

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rosie O’Donnell has shared an update about Madonna’s health after the singer was admitted to hospital due to a bacterial infection.

Last week, Madonna’s tour manager Guy Oseary announced that the pop legend had developed a bacterial infection, which led to a “several-day stay in the ICU”. As a result, her forthcoming Celebration tour was postponed to allow her time to recover.

Over the weekend, Madonna’s longtime friend O’Donnell shared a throwback photo of her and the singer on Instagram, writing: “Remember when?”

In the comments section of her post, one of Madonna’s fans asked the comedian, 61, about how the “Material Girl” singer was doing after her health scare.

O’Donnell responded to the fan’s question, writing: “She is recovering at home – she is very strong in general.”

A source close to Madonna’s team told CNN last week that the singer was “in the clear” after being treated in intensive care unit.

Another source also told PA that Madonna is “feeling better and following doctors’ orders”.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary’s original statement said, adding: “A full recovery is expected.”

He continued: “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The Independent has contacted Madonna’s representatives for comment.

In January, Madonna announced a world tour with dates in London in a video starring some of her famous friends.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the “La Isla Bonita” singer is sitting at a round table with celebrities such as Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, and Amy Schumer.

“I dare you to do a world tour and to play your greatest motherf****** hits,” Schumer says in the video.

“The answer is f*** yeah,” Madonna responds.

She was due to begin The Celebration Tour, a greatest hits show, in Canada on 15 July. A new start date is yet to be announced.

Rita Wilson and Michelle Visage were among the stars wishing Madonna well, with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage telling Oseary to “take good care of our Queen”.

The Celebration Tour will feature music from Madonna’s catalogue across four decades, and was due to arrive in the UK in October and December.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.