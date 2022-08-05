Madonna releases new song based on Material Girl persona
The collaboration with rapper Saucy Santana is called ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’
Madonna has released a new song called "Material Gworrllllllll!" with rapper Saucy Santana.
The surprise collaboration expands on the concept introduced in Madonna’s 1984 hit “Material Girl”, which reached No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US and peaked at No 3 in the UK.
On the new self-referential track – available on YouTube and Spotify – Madonna raps the opening bars: "I am not fancy, I just love fancy sh*t/Make a budget disappear like a magic trick/Make em buy me everything/I don’t have to pick/Only hold a conversation if the bag is thick.”
Her short verse gives way to the song’s chorus, which defends the concept of a material girl. "A material girl is not tasteless/A material girl is my favourite/I’m a material girl/So don’t waste this. If you’re not a material girl/Then you basic,” sings the 63-year-old.
The song is an update on Saucy Santana’s 2020 song “Material Girl”, which gained popularity on TikTok after Saucy Santana posted a video wearing a hot pink dress inspired by the one Madonna wore in her 1984 music video.
Madonna, in turn, had been inspired by the pink column dress Marilyn Monroe wore in her performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
The new collaboration isn’t the first time Madonna’s revisited her famous “Material Girl” persona. In 2010, she released a teen clothing line with her daughter Lourdes Leon using the same name.
Last month Madonna announced that she was directing the biopic based on her own life. “No one’s going to tell my story but me”, she said in an interview.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies