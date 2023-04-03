Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has shared a powerful tribute to late record executive Seymour Stein, the man who signed her and “changed my world”.

Sire Records co-founder Stein, who also signed the Talking Heads, and the Ramones, died on Sunday (2 April) aged 80. He had been treated for cancer.

On Monday (3 April), Madonna wrote that she was “weeping” as she shared a photo series of her and Stein over the years, writing how she was “eternally grateful” for him taking a chance on her.

“Seymour Stein Has Left Us! I need to catch my breath,” she wrote. “He was one of the most influential men in my life!! He changed and shaped my world.”

Madonna recalled the first time she was offered an introduction to meet Stein, saying: “I couldn’t get the words: ‘Hell yes!’ out of my mouth fast enough!

“Unfortunately,” she explained, “Seymour was in the hospital for a heart ailment,” so Madonna travelled to the hospital where she found the label owner with a cannula in his nose and saline drip in his arm.

“I was carrying my giant boombox ready to play my cassette for him immediately! He smiled and laughed when he saw me and asked me if I was related to the Virgin Mary!!” she wrote.

“He signed me to his record label that day!! This moment changed the course of my life forever. And was the beginning of my journey as a musical artist… For this I will be eternally grateful!”

The “Vogue” singer said she was “weeping as I write this”, adding: “Dearest Seymour you will never be forgotten!! Thank you!... Shine on!!!”

Following his death, Stein’s daughter Mandy released a statement, saying: “I didn’t have the most conventional upbringing, but I wouldn’t change my life and my relationship with my dad for anything.

“He was a loving and caring granddad who took pleasure in every moment with his three granddaughters.”