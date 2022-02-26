Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky has followed Madonna on Instagram after she posted a video montage in support of Ukraine.

The singer took to social media on Friday (25 February) to voice her support for the country amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Madonna condemned Russia’s “pointless and greed driven invasion”, adding that “Putin has violated every human rights accord in existence”.

The 63-year-old wrote: “We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country!”

Madonna’s caption accompanied a video she had posted, which featured footage of Ukraine and Putin alongside clips of herself dancing and singing to her 2006 track “Sorry”.

Lyrics from the song appear on screen, including: “Lies” and “I can’t take it”.

President Zelensky (Instagram account @zelenskiy_official) has since followed Madonna on Instagram.

Other people, however, criticised the Grammy award-winner over her video, calling it “narcissistic” and “tone-deaf”.

“Omg girl… not the edit!! How people is dying and you made it about you?” commented one person.

Ukraine’s health minister Viktor Liashko has said that 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia’s invasion began.

Liashko added that 1,115 people have been injured, including 33 children, according to operation data.

UK armed forces minister James Heappey said that Russia’s invasion plan is “nowhere near running to schedule” amid fierce resistance from the Ukrainian people.

You can follow along with updates at The Independent’s Russia-Ukraine liveblog here.