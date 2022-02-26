Ukraine-Russia latest news: Missiles and gunfire rock Kyiv as Zelensky says ‘we will not lay down weapons’
Kyiv residents urged to seek immediate shelter and stay away from windows
Heavy street fighting against Russian troops is underway in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as officials urged locals to take immediate shelter.
Reuters has reported that Kyiv has been struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the city centre.
One of the missiles hit a site close to Zhulyany airport, while the other is believed to have hit the area near the Sevastopol square, said a witness.
According to the Ukrainian administration, the missiles also hit a residential building.
Russian troops reached the Ukrainian capital and attacked a military base in the city, as well as attempting to capture an electricity generation station.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the “fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”
As explosions ring out across the city and desperate families shelter in underground stations, president Zelensky said Russia would be using all its might “to break our resistance”.
“This night we must persevere,” he said. “This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come.”
Watch live: Ukrainian refugees cross into Romania after Russia’s invasion
Poland, Lithuania and Germany to discuss sanctions on Russia on Saturday
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda will meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Saturday to discuss sanctions on Russia, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Twitter.
“At the initiative of prime minister Morawiecki a meeting will be held in Berlin today. prime minister Morawiecki together with the president of Lithuania will hold talks with the German Chancellor," Mr Muller said in a tweet early on Saturday.
“The European Union must immediately adopt a package of ruthlessly harsh sanctions against Russia.”
UK to supply more weapons to Ukraine
Armed forces minister James Heappey has said the UK is looking to continue to supply weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Mr Heappey said that defence secretary Ben Wallace chaired a donors conference of Friday with 25 nations, some of whom pledged to send arms and other aid.
“We know what the Ukrainians want. We are doing our best to get it to them,” he told Sky News.
Mr Heappey said the government was working on plans to support a resistance movement and a Ukrainian government in exile if Kyiv does fall.
“That is a decision for the National Security Council to take but it is something that the prime minister has asked us in the Ministry of Defence to look at and plan for,” he said.
He said that the west was facing a prolonged period of “acute competition” with Russia as it sought to achieve fundamental change in the country.
“There is a 10, 20-year project where the west will be back into quite acute competition, where imposing cost on Putin and the kleptocrats who surround him so that he fails, and he is seen to fail, and he has no opportunity to anoint his successor, and Russia fundamentally changes as a country as a consequence because the Russian people have had enough of him.
“That is something where the UK and our allies have got time to make good strategic decisions.”
Russia-West relations at ‘point of no return’, says Moscow
Relations between Moscow and western countries are near the point of no return, a Russian official warned on Friday as the US, UK and EU announced sanctions in response to the Ukraine invasion.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the sanctions against Russian president Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov showed the “complete impotency” of the foreign policy of the West. Dismissing them, she added: “Neither Putin nor Lavrov have accounts in Britain or anywhere abroad.”
Ukraine is under Russian invasion for the third day on Saturday, with no signs of talks between Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the conflict.
Russian state-owned media stopped from advertising or monetising on Facebook
Facebook is prohibiting Russian state media from advertising or monetising on its platform amid the invasion of Ukraine.
The firm’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said in a statement: “We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetising on our platform anywhere in the world.
“We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media.
“These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend.”
Firefighters respond to missile hit apartment in Kyiv
Missiles ‘hit apartment building’ in Kyiv - Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba has said that missiles which struck Kyiv this morning have hit an apartment building.
“Kyiv, our beautiful, peaceful city, has spent another night under attack by Russian ground forces and missiles,” Mr Kuleba said.
He added: “One of them hit an apartment building in Kyiv. I demand from the world to completely isolate the Russian Federation. Expel ambassadors. Oil embargo. Destroy the Russian economy. Stop the war criminals of the Russian Federation!”
‘Only isolated pockets’ of Russian troops in Kyiv - UK armed forces minister
UK armed forces minister, James Heappey said on Saturday that there are only “isolated pockets” of Russian troops in Kyiv - which is a testament to the resistance shown by Ukrainian forces.
“The main armoured columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off. That is a testament to the incredible resistance the Ukrainian armoured forces have put up over the last 48 hours or so,” he told Sky News.
“Clearly the Russian plan is to take Kyiv but the reality is that the Ukrainians are thwarting them thus far.
“It looks like the Russian plan is nowhere near running to schedule.
“I think that will be a great cause of concern for President Putin and rather points to the fact that there was a lot of hubris in the Russian plan and that he may be awfully advised.”
Zelensky offered US evacuation flight but refuses to leave Kyiv: ‘I need ammunition, not a ride’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has turned down the US government’s request to evacuate capital city Kyiv as it came under Russian attack.
Russia has waged war against Ukraine for three days now. On Saturday morning, heavy street fighting against Russian troops was underway in Kyiv as officials urged locals to take immediate shelter.
When the president was asked to evacuate at the behest of the United States government, he refused and said that he needed weapons to fight back, according to a senior US intelligence official.
Ukraine hit by two missiles
Ukraine has been struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the Kyiv city centre, reported Reuters.
One of the missiles hit a site close to Zhulyany airport, while the other is believed to have hit the area near the Sevastopol square, said a witness.
According to the Ukrainian administration, the missiles hit a residential building.
