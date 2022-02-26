✕ Close Explosions heard in Kiev as Russia advances on capital

Heavy street fighting against Russian troops is underway in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as officials urged locals to take immediate shelter.

Reuters has reported that Kyiv has been struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the city centre.

One of the missiles hit a site close to Zhulyany airport, while the other is believed to have hit the area near the Sevastopol square, said a witness.

According to the Ukrainian administration, the missiles also hit a residential building.

Russian troops reached the Ukrainian capital and attacked a military base in the city, as well as attempting to capture an electricity generation station.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the “fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”

As explosions ring out across the city and desperate families shelter in underground stations, president Zelensky said Russia would be using all its might “to break our resistance”.

“This night we must persevere,” he said. “This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come.”