Madonna shares rare video of children dancing together in kitchen

Madonna has posted a rare video of her adopted son David, 16, and daughter Estere, nine, dancing in the kitchen of her family home.

In the clip, posted on Instagram, the pair can be seen dancing to the song “Melanin” by Sauti Sol feat. Patoranking.

At the end of the video, David approaches the camera, saying: “Hey M gang, David here. Hope you guys have a great Sunday. Love you guys.”

As the camera pans around the room and the dining table, he adds: “This is the fam. Got the M-Dog [Madonna] at the head of the seat. Got Mercy James trying to avoid the camera… get her, corner her. Estere Mwale, Stella Mwale and yours truly, David.”

Madonna wrote in the caption: “Cooking in the kitchen #davidbanda #estere #sautisol.”

Rapper Princess Nokia and actor and model Julia Fox posted love-hearts in the comments section, while one fan wrote: “Your children are free and fantastic, Madonna. It’s the sign of a great Mom.”

David and Madonna in 2009 (Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock)

In 2006, Madonna and her then-husband Guy Ritchie travelled to Malawi to adopt David.

When he joined the family, Madonna already had two children: Lourdes and Rocco, who are now 25 and 21.

She later adopted Mercy, who is now 16, and twins Estere and Stella.