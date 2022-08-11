The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
‘I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years’: Marcus Mumford reveals he was sexually abused as a child
Mumford & Sons frontman spoke out about past trauma during discussion of his new music
Marcus Mumford has revealed that he experienced sexual abuse as a child in a new interview.
The singer and songwriter has been the frontman of folk-rock group Mumford & Sons since the band’s inception in 2007.
As he prepares to release solo music, the musician spoke about the inspiration behind his new work.
Speaking to GQ Hype about a forthcoming song named “Cannibal”, Mumford explained that the track was how his mother learned about traumatic experiences that occurred when he was six.
“Like lots of people – and I’m learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people – I was sexually abused as a child,” he said.
“Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”
According to the publication, the song begins with the lyrics: “I can still taste you and I hate it / That wasn’t a choice in the mind of a child and you knew it.”
After playing the song to his mother, Mumford says it took some days before she asked what the song was about.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s about the abuse thing.’ She was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So once we get through the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing that and her wanting to protect and help and all that stuff, it’s objectively f***ing hilarious to tell your mom about your abuse in a f***ing song, of all things.”
Later in the discussion, he explained that the track “had to” be the first one on his new record, as it was his way of not apologising for what he’d been through.
Mumford also said that the experience of “a string of really unusual, unhealthy sexual experiences at a really early age” resulted in him dealing with other life occurrences in an “imbalanced way” as he got older.
If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.