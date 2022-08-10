Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death at the age of 73.

News of Newton-John’s passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday (8 August).

He shared a statement that read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The Grease star had been dealing with breast cancer for several years, and according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith, she “struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days.

Since then, the singer and actor’s friends, family and fans have shared their condolences and fond memories.

Country music star Dolly Parton is one of the latest to contribute to the outpouring of appreciation for Newton-John.

On Tuesday (10 August), she shared a heartfelt post on social media. “So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John,” Parton’s message began.

“So happy that our lives crossed paths. I know her voice is singing beautifully with the angels.”

Others who have paid tribute include Newton-John’s Grease co-stars. John Travolta, who played the “bad boy” Danny to her “nice girl” Sandy in the 1978 musical film, was one of the first to voice his affections.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again,” he wrote. “Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”