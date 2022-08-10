Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shares duet video in touching tribute

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, has shared a video of the pair singing their duet “Window In The Wall” in a tribute to the Dame.

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend,” the grieving 36-year-old said in her Instagram post.

Lattanzi added “You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.