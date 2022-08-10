Grease The Musical cast dedicates entire show run to Olivia Newton-John

Cast members of Grease The Musical in the West End have dedicated their entire run of the show to Dame Olivia Newton-John, who died aged 73 on 8 August.

In a joint statement after their performance on Tuesday, 9 August, the cast said that it was a “huge honour to follow in Olivia’s footsteps each night” and arranged a charity collection for Breast Cancer Support as the audience left the theatre.

“We are dedicating our run of Grease to Olivia’s memory and all that she stood for,” Olivia Moore, who plays Sandy, said.

