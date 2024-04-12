Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Electronic music duo Maribou State have cancelled all of their forthcoming live shows, along with planned new music releases, while band member Chris Davids recovers from brain surgery.

The Hertfordshire-formed band announced the news in a post to their official social media accounts, as Davids revealed that he was diagnosed in 2022 with a Chiari malformation, a rare occurence where the lower part of the brain pushes down into the spinal canal, according to the NHS.

Davids said it had caused a number of symptoms including debilitating headaches, insomnia, and poor mental health, which he said had been “hugely impacting my life and productivity in the studio”.

“After trying a variety of conservative treatments I made the difficult decision to undergo brain surgery in November last year,” he told fans.

“The surgery, for the most part, was successful and the symptoms have now either been resolved or are in remission, however there were multiple complications that have since slowed my recovery and presented me with new challenges that, five months on, are still ongoing.”

Davids said that, as a result, the band had made the difficult decision that they would be “pressing pause” on the project “for the time being”, including cancelling all their live shows for 2024 and postponing the release of any new music.

“We know this will come as very disappointing news for those who have purchased tickets and have been patiently waiting on new music,” Davids said. “We’re incredibly frustrated but touring requires so much more love and energy than I’m currently able to give. We hope you understand our reasoning for making this decision.”

In the same post, he disclosed that he and bandmate Liam Ivory have completed their third album and are “incredibly proud” of it and “excited to share with you all”.

“Thank you all so much for your patience,” he continued. “It’s been a long journey since the last album but we’re both so grateful for the all the love and support you’ve continued to show, and we both truly can’t wait to send some of that back your way once I’m out the other side.”

Maribou State, whose members met at school, released their first music in 2011 and have since recorded a number of EPs and two studio albums, incuding their debut, Portraits, in 2015, and 2019’s Kingdoms in Colour.

Their latest single, “Blackoak”, was released last year.