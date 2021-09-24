One of Marilyn Manson’s alleged victims has refiled a sexual assault lawsuit against the singer after it was initially dismissed by a judge.

Last week, a judge dismissed a lawsuit from a woman (known as Jane Doe), who previously dated Manson and accused him of sexually abusing her and threatening her life.

The judge said that the woman’s claims of having repressed memories were not sufficient enough to overcome the statute of limitations and she was given 20 days to file a new complaint with new details.

On Thursday (23 September), the accuser refiled the complaint with new details of the alleged assault and additional claims that Manson threatened to “bash her head in” if she reported it.

The report (obtained by Rolling Stone) sees Doe claim that the event took place in the summer of 2011 and that Manson raped her orally and vaginally.

“She knows that she had repressed her memories at least by the time that she travelled to Australia on July 3, 2011, which was only a week or so later,” the report says.

“Plaintiff was not experiencing any distress during that trip and did not remember what had happened to her.”

The Independent has contacted Manson’s representatives for comment.

In her original filing, Doe accused the singer of rape and “further degrading acts”, including threats that he would kill her and “get away with it” if she reported him.

Manson is facing three other sexual assault lawsuits after Evan Rachel Wood and other women publicly made allegations against him in February.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied all accusations.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.