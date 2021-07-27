Blink -182’s Mark Hoppus is back playing bass after his recent cancer diagnosis.

Hoppus revealed the news about his health last month and was subsequently inundated with messages of support from his Blink-182’s bandmates and fans.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” he wrote on social media. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

He said that he was “trying to remain hopeful and positive” and that he “can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future”. Hoppus has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells, since posting news of his diagnosis.

Yesterday (Monday 26 July), Hoppus took part in a Twitch livestream event in which he played his bass guitar for fans watching remotely.

Before playing “Not Now” from Blink-182’s 2003 self-titled album, he told fans: “Not only is this the first time that I’ve tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I’ve felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed... this is the first time I’ve picked up my guitar in a few months even”.

Last week (19 July 2021), Hoppus shared the “best possible news”, saying that his chemotherapy has so far been successful.

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo,” he said on Twitter. “But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer.”