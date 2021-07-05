Mark Hoppus has shared his first post-chemotherapy photo.

Last month, the Blink-182 musician announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was three months into treatment with many more ahead.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote, explaining that he was “trying to remain hopeful and positive”.

In a photo posted on Twitter to celebrate 4th of July celebrations, the bassist was pictured sat in his garden wearing a black t-shirt and black sunglasses, with his bald head shown for the first time since starting chemotherapy.

“The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend,” Hoppus captioned the photo.

Blink-182 fans praised the 49-year-old for sharing the photo, with one writing: “We got your back Mark.”

“I didn’t think you could look more badass than you already did,” another commented.

Following his original announcement, Hoppus was supported by his bandmate Travis Barker and former bandmate Tom DeLonge.