Mark Sheehan death: The Script guitarist and co-founder dies aged 46

Irish musician died after a ‘brief illness’

Inga Parkel
Friday 14 April 2023 18:52
<p>Mark Sheehan, co-founder and guitarist for The Script, has died</p>

Mark Sheehan, co-founder and guitarist for The Script, has died

(Getty Images)

The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan has died after a brief illness. He was 46.

His death was announced on Friday (14 April) by the Irish rock band.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” they tweeted.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Just last year, Sheehan missed the US leg of the group’s tour. At the time, The Script’s frontman Danny O’Donoghue told Sunday World that Sheehan’s leave was due to family commitments.

“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the singer said.

