Mark Sheehan death: The Script guitarist and co-founder dies aged 46
Irish musician died after a ‘brief illness’
The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan has died after a brief illness. He was 46.
His death was announced on Friday (14 April) by the Irish rock band.
“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” they tweeted.
“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”
Just last year, Sheehan missed the US leg of the group’s tour. At the time, The Script’s frontman Danny O’Donoghue told Sunday World that Sheehan’s leave was due to family commitments.
“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the singer said.
