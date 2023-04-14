Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan has died after a brief illness. He was 46.

His death was announced on Friday (14 April) by the Irish rock band.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” they tweeted.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Just last year, Sheehan missed the US leg of the group’s tour. At the time, The Script’s frontman Danny O’Donoghue told Sunday World that Sheehan’s leave was due to family commitments.

“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the singer said.

