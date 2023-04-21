Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Pop Group’s former frontman Mark Stewart has died. He was 62.

Stewart’s death was announced by his label Mute on Friday (21 April) in a tweet that reads: “We’ve lost such a dear friend, please respect the privacy of Mark’s Family and friends at this time.”

In a separate statement per The Guardian, they said: “In honour of this original, fearless, sensitive, artistic and funny man, think for yourself and question everything. The world was changed because of Mark Stewart, it will never be the same without him.”

A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Formed in 1972 by Stewart, guitarist John Waddington, bassist Simon Underwood, guitarist/saxophonist Gareth Sager, and drummer Bruce Smith, the British rock band have been considered pioneers of the late Seventies post-punk movement.

Much of their music, which covered a range of musical influences at the time, including punk, dub, funk, free jazz and often displayed a radical political message, trailblazed the way for the post-punk genre.

More reporting to come