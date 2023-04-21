Mark Stewart death: The Pop Group frontman dies aged 62
‘The world was changed because of Mark Stewart, it will never be the same without him,’ musician’s label wrote
The Pop Group’s former frontman Mark Stewart has died. He was 62.
Stewart’s death was announced by his label Mute on Friday (21 April) in a tweet that reads: “We’ve lost such a dear friend, please respect the privacy of Mark’s Family and friends at this time.”
In a separate statement per The Guardian, they said: “In honour of this original, fearless, sensitive, artistic and funny man, think for yourself and question everything. The world was changed because of Mark Stewart, it will never be the same without him.”
A cause of death has yet to be announced.
Formed in 1972 by Stewart, guitarist John Waddington, bassist Simon Underwood, guitarist/saxophonist Gareth Sager, and drummer Bruce Smith, the British rock band have been considered pioneers of the late Seventies post-punk movement.
Much of their music, which covered a range of musical influences at the time, including punk, dub, funk, free jazz and often displayed a radical political message, trailblazed the way for the post-punk genre.
