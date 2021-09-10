Former Jefferson Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen has responded to the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which uses one of the band’s songs.

The trailer, unveiled on Thursday (9 September), features an excerpt from “White Rabbit”, the band’s 1967 hit. The song was inspired in part by Alice in Wonderland, which is referenced in other parts of the trailer.

The original Matrix movie famously included a reference to Lewis Carroll’s tale, when Neo was prompted to “follow the white rabbit” to learn the truth about his existence and machines’ control over humans.

“We started in the Matrix,” Kaukonen told Rolling Stone in reaction to the trailer. “Glad to be there again!”

An early member of Jefferson Airplane, Kaukonen left in 1972 to focus on his band Hot Tuna.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled for release in the US and in the UK on 22 December 2021, 18 years after The Matrix Revolutions, the most recent instalment in the original trilogy.

In the newly released trailer, Neo (Keanu Reeves) says he has been having “dreams that weren’t just dreams” and appears to have forgotten most of what happened to him during the first three films – only to end up on the verge of a new awakening.