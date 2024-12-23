Max George has accident at hospital after undergoing urgent heart surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Wanted’s Max George has given fans another update, admitting that he caused a minor accident in the hospital where he is being treated following urgent heart surgery.

The 36-year-old singer revealed earlier this month that he might have to spend Christmas in hospital after being diagnosed with an atrioventricular heart block, a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm.

Days later George was then rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery “way quicker than the doctors first thought”.

The star now has a pacemaker fitted, telling his followers on Instagram: “Operation took around 2 and half hours. The main issue being some of my veins had collapsed where the wires were meant to go… But the surgeons and nurses at the NHS have been incredible. I owe everything to them.”

George also shared an image of the scar where the device has been fitted, adding that the “surgeon kindly put my pacemaker just underneath a very special tattoo of mine.. So I’m sure it’s being looked after”.

The musician’s pacemaker has been placed underneath his tattoo that reads “04.08.1988” – the birthdate of his bandmate Tom Parker, who died aged 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

In a fresh and slightly more comedic update, George took to his Instagram Stories to explain to fans why he had been moved to a new room in the hospital.

In the video, he says: “Just got out of bed then; 2am it is. My feet just went into about a foot of water. I left my, I left my sink on and it blocked.”

Panning around the room, he adds: “So I’ve got a nice new gaff. It’s pretty sound.”

The Wanted formed in 2009 and achieved hits including UK number ones “All Time Low” in 2010 and “Glad You Came” in 2011.

Tom Parker, who rose to fame alongside George in the band, died in 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

George also appeared in the US musical series Glee and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, where he met former EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who is now his girlfriend.

Smith, 23, and George said their friendship turned romantic in 2022.