New video shows Megan Fox awkwardly shunning kiss from Machine Gun Kelly on red carpet
‘She wanted nothing to do with him,’ one person commented
An awkward video showing Megan Fox shunning a kiss from Machine Gun Kelly is being shared online.
The pair, who are engaged, were walking the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday (10 April).
At one stage, MGK – real name Colson Baker – can be seen putting his hand on Fox’s waist and going in for a kiss.
However, Fox swerves MGK in the clip, which has been shared on Instagram by Footwear News. Looking somewhat irritated, she moves her face away from her fiancé.
The Transformers and New Girl actor then walks away, leaving MGK stood alone, awkwardly laughing and taking a sip from his wine glass.
After the video surfaced online, it’s been noted by commenters that Fox appears to momentarily glare at MGK.
“Megan seems bothered !!!” one person wrote, with another saying that she was “not here for his shenanigans”.
One fan added: “She wanted nothing to do with him lol”.
It’s not known whether the couple had shared a tense moment ahead of the red carpet event.
The Independent has contacted Fox and MGK’s reps for comment.
The pair announce their engagement in January, with Fox stating in a post that they had “drank each other’s blood” to mark the event.
MGK proposed to Fox under the banyan tree where they first started their relationship two years ago.
