Megan Thee Stallion has squashed any remaining doubts that she and Justin Timberlake are not on good terms.

At the MTV VMAs on Tuesday (12 September), the “WAP” rapper was filmed shouting at the former NSYNC member backstage.

The footage showed Timberlake leaning in to say something to Megan, who responded animatedly by shaking her finger at the singer and shouting something, which cannot be heard on the stream.

An unnamed source quickly told various media outlets that there was “zero fight” between the two and that Timberlake had said: “It’s so nice to meet you,” to which Megan responded: “No, no this don’t count, this don’t count! We gotta meet proper.”

“It was very cute,” the eyewitness source added.

On Wednesday (13 September), Megan cleared things up further in a TikTok video of her and Timberlake laughing together.

She captioned the post: “I just talk with my hands lol. See ya next time @Justin Timberlake.”

This year’s VMAs saw Megan performing her new joint single with Cardi B, “Bongos”, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, while Timberlake reunited with his NSYNC band members for the first time in a decade.

The boy band, originally made up of Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Timberlake, formed in 1995 but have not performed together since the 2013 VMAs. That year, the five singers performed their hits “Girlfriend” and “Bye Bye Bye” as Timberlake received MTV’s 2013 Video Vanguard award.

The members took to the stage at Tuesday’s (12 September) event to present the award for Best Pop to Taylor Swift, who was visibly ecstatic at the reunion.

As the “Anti-Hero” singer hugged each NSYNC member in turn on stage, Bass took the opportunity to hand her multiple colourful beaded bracelets, in keeping with the tradition popular among Swift’s fans.

“What are you doing now? Are you doing something?” she asked the group. “They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is! You’re pop personified.”

Last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that NSYNC would record a song, their first new music since the 2001 album Celebrity, for the upcoming Trolls Band Together film.

The animated movie is due for release on 17 November; it is the third instalment in the Trolls franchise, in which Timberlake voices the troll Branch.