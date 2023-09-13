US publication seeks Taylor Swift specialist reporter

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift fans are being given an opportunity to apply for the dream role, as a media company announced it is seeking a reporter to cover the pop star full-time.

On Tuesday (12 September), US media organisation Gannett posted a vacancy for the new role of “Taylor Swift Reporter” – someone specifically employed to “capture the music and cultural impact” of the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Advertised on the platform Dayforce, the job listing explains that due to the steady rise of Swift’s fanbase to “unprecedented heights”, the company seeks a writer with video and photography skills to cover stories about the significance of her music and career choices within the entertainment industry.

The ad reads: “Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds.”

The new hire will be required to work internationally as well as within the United States.

Though it’s likely that many applicants will be fans of the pop star, the listing is clear about desiring someone able to offer unbiased commentary.

It continues: “We are looking for a journalist with a voice – but not a bias – able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms.”

Gannett’s publications include USA Today and the UK-based title Newsquest.

Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

In a statement provided to The Guardian, a representative for Gannett confirmed that the advert was genuine and that the job is being offered on a full-time basis, with benefits.

“Are you ready for it? Being essential to our readers means providing the content they crave and we have a blank space with Taylor’s name,” said Kristin Roberts, the chief content officer at Gannett media.

Music journalism isn’t the only field to carve out a separate space for Swift content; at Tuesday night’s VMAs, a camera operator was tasked solely with capturing her reactions during other people’s performances and exchanges on stage.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Swift, 33, was the biggest winner at MTV’s annual awards ceremony, bagging nine statuettes and setting a record for the most wins in one night.

“This is unbelievable. It’s really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year,” she said, during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year for her 2022 record, Midnights, which she announced at last year’s ceremony.

“All I have to say tonight is thank you.”