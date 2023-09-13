This is the moment a stunned Taylor Swift leaps to her feet and puts her head in her hands as she watches 90s boyband NSYNC reunite for the first time in almost a decade at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Justin Timberlake, 42, JC Chasez, 47, Joey Fatone, 46, Lance Bass, 44, and Chris Kirkpatrick, 51, all took the stage at the VMAs to present the first award of the night - Best Pop.

It seems Taylor was just as excited as the millions of fans watching across the globe, as she watched on delight.

NSYNC shared the hilarious clip on their Instagram account