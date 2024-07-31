‘Let’s get this done, hotties’: Megan Thee Stallion performs at Kamala Harris rally

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Megan Thee Stallion told a crowd at a Kamala Harris rally last night (30 July) that the US is “about to make history with the first Black female president”.

The Texas rapper, 29, performed at the event in Atlanta, Georgia, in front of a crowd of 10,0000, as the vice president and Democratic candidate continues her campaign for president.

The Grammy winner performed four songs at the rally: “Girls in the Hood”, “Mamushi”, “Body”, and “Savage”.

As she introduced her track “Body”, she told the audience: “Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies – and if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.”

Harris is well known for her stance on abortion rights. She spent considerable time on the Joe Biden campaign trail advocating for abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in 2022.

In March, Harris made history by visiting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota – marking the first time a sitting US president or vice president is believed to have visited an abortion provider.

Megan Thee Stallion also called Harris “our future president” and told the crowd they were “about to make history with the first female president – the first Black female president.”

“Let’s get this done, hotties. Hotties for Harris,” she added.

Atlanta rapper Quavo, who was also present, praised Harris for her work on addressing gun violence. The artist set up the Rocket Foundation in 2022 after his nephew and Takeoff was shot and killed aged 28.

He said: “You can’t understand the struggles of gun violence if you’re not in the field or in the heart of it. So one thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions, to passing the biggest gun safety laws today.

“So it’s only right in the birthplace of the culture, it’s also the same place that launched the first African-American woman to run for president. We’re changing the culture again.

“So if you never voted before, make sure you get out and vote right now because it’s the real one. And in the words of my brother Takeoff, let me get a Kamala.”

Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion are the latest of many figures from the music world who have shown their support for Harris, including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyonce and British singer Charli XCX.

After Biden withdrew from the race and Harris was announced as the new Democrat frontrunner, Charli XCX referenced her latest hit album as she declared on social media: “Kamala IS brat.”

The concept of “Brat”, the title of the Charli XCX’s latest album, has been described by the singer as someone who has a “pack of cigs, a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra”. It is seen as a rejection of the “clean girl” aesthetic – swapping a groomed look for something more scrappy and care-free.

Harris’s campaign HQ immediately welcomed the support and jumped on the bandwagon, changing its background image to the neon green and font used for the “Girl, So Confusing” singer’s album artwork.

Many fans have also been making videos that combine clips of Harris speaking with songs from the album.