Watch live: Kamala Harris holds presidential campaign event in Atlanta

Watch live as Kamala Harris holds a presidential campaign event in Atlanta on Tuesday (30 July).

After arriving in Atlanta earlier today, the Vice President stopped by Paschal’s in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. Founded in 1947, Paschal’s was known as a convening destination for civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King, Jr, John Lewis, Andrew Young, and more.

Harris greeted diners and ordered some food. She was joined by Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Representative Nikema Williams, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Harris’ field of potential vice presidential running mates has now narrowed with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and then North Carolina Roy Cooper ruling themselves out. This has left Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as favorites, with other names including Pete Buttigieg still attracting attention.

Reuters reports that Harris and her running mate will tour key battleground states “next week”, implying a decision will come soon.