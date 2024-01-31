Megan Thee Stallion’s mother’s cemetery beefs up security due to Nicki Minaj fans

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion’s late mother, Holly Thomas, is buried has upped security after the location was allegedly leaked online amid Megan’s feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

On Wednesday (31 January), reports broke that Minaj’s fanbase had published the location of Thomas’s grave, encouraging others to desecrate the site.

A spokesperson for the cemetery confirmed to The Independent that security had been increased as a precautionary measure. While there has not yet been vandalism, the spokesperson said that they are continuing to monitor the situation.

“We take safety and security here very seriously,” they said.

The Independent has contacted Megan and Minaj’s representatives for further comment.

This recent development comes after Minaj released her latest song, “Big Foot”, just hours after Megan released her diss track “Hiss”.

At one point in “Hiss”, the rapper mentions Megan’s law, which refers to the US federal law that enforces that information regarding registered sex offenders is available to the public. Some listeners suggested that this line was aimed at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty in 1995 to attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion (Getty Images)

“Big Foot”, meanwhile, includes notable lyrics such as: “Bad b*** she like six foot, I call her, “Big Foot” / The b**** fell off, I said, Get up on your good foot”.

As well as likely referring to Megan’s height (5 ft 10 inches / 178cm) and the fact that she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez, Minaj also repeats the line: “Lying on your dead momma”. Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 of a brain tumour.

Megan, 28, has opened up about the loss of her parents in the past. Her dad died when she was a teenager.

“I’ve lost both of my parents. Now I’m like: ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to want to go get therapy,” she told Taraji P Henson on an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji, in October 2021.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak,’ you think of medication, and you just think the worst,” she continued, adding that the stigma was perpetuated on TV, and that “therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good”.

“Now it’s becoming safe to say: ‘Alright now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me,’” she said.