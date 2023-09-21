Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kenneth Perry, husband of Nicki Minaj, has been put under house arrest after violating the terms of his probation by posting clips that appear to threaten the rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B.

In a court order filed Wednesday (20 September) in the Central District of California Petty, 45, was ordered to serve 120 days of home detention.

The house arrest follows after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record”.

The “specific individual” mentioned in the order is the rapper Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and the“video” in question relates to a series of messages Petty addressed to the rapper that appeared on social media on Saturday (16 September).

In the video clip that went viral on social media, Petty and some of his friends are seen outside a New York City hotel where Offset was reportedly staying at the time.

In it, Petty can be heard making a number of comments, including: “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p***y!”

The videos are in violation of the terms of his probation.

Petty was sentenced to three years probation in July 2022 after he plead guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty (Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Petty was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He spent four years in prison in New York.

Offset appeared unbothered by the threatening remarks, brushing them off in a video in which he said: “I’m getting off a jet. He’s funny.”

Offset, formerly of the Atlanta rap group Migos, is the husband of Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B. The pair married in 2017 and share two children: a daughter, Kulture, and a son, Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi B and Offset (Getty Images)

Petty married Grammy-winning rapper Nicki Minaj in 2019. The couple were childhood sweethearts and welcomed a son in September 2020.

Minaj and Cardi B are embroiled in a long-running feud. The two musicians were involved in an altercation in September 2018 at a New York fashion week party.

Video from the event showed Cardi B lunging towards someone and being held back. Another video showed her being escorted out of the event by security.

Cardi B posted a message on her Instagram the next day which appeared to be aimed at Minaj, commenting: “When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my ability of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off!! I’ve worked to [sic] hard and come too far to let anybody f*** with my success!!!!”

Minaj also spoke out and said she was “mortified” over the incident and dismissed Cardi B’s allegations.

She denied insulting Cardi B as a mother, stating: “I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t care about anyone’s parenting.”