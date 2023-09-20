Megan Thee Stallion shares what happened in viral Justin Timberlake MTV VMAs exchange

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed the truth about what went on behind the scenes of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) during a viral interaction with Justin Timberlake.

On Tuesday 12 September, the “WAP” rapper, 28, was filmed shouting at the former *NSYNC member, 42, backstage at the event.

The footage showed Timberlake leaning in to say something to Megan, who responded animatedly by shaking her finger at the singer and yelling something, which could not be heard in the clip.

The video quickly went viral amid speculation that the two were arguing or that Timberlake had upset Megan.

However, a source, who had witnessed the exchange, quickly informed Variety and several other media outlets that there was “zero fight” between the stars.

“We were really crying-laughing because it was like, ‘In what world is Megan Thee Stallion beefed out on Justin Timberlake?” Megan told ET in a new interview.

“I’m in the back tussling with *NSYNC? That sounds crazy! I just I thought it was so funny because I talk with my hands and my nails are so long so I know this looks crazy, like you almost thought I was coming for you and I was coming for him. But, yeah this is just how I talk,” she said laughing.

She further explained that just before Timberlake approached her, she was distracted by an earpiece she was wearing, as well as her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, who was “picking at my hair”.

Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion (theestallion/TikTok)

“Kellon is doing my hair and... I’m telling Kellon I’m already nervous, just stop touching on me,” the “Sweetest Pie” rapper said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Then Justin Timberlake walks by, he’s like, ‘It’s nice to meet you,’ [and] I was like, ‘No, no, first of all I can’t hear you so, no.’ Take it back, this is not how I’m gonna meet Justin Timberlake, OK?” she recalled. “And JC [Chasez] was back there looking cute! I said, ‘Hold on, y’all need to relax. Wait until I get off stage and then Ima be ready for y’all.’”

The following day, Megan took to TikTok to personally squash any remaining doubts that she and Timberlake were not on good terms.

“I just talk with my hands lol. See ya next time @Justin Timberlake,” she captioned the post.

This year’s VMAs saw Megan perform her new joint single with Cardi B, “Bongos”, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, while the “SexyBack” singer reunited with his NYSYNC band members for the first time in a decade.