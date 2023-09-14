NSYNC announce first new song in more than 20 years

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

*NSYNC has announced their first new song in over 20 years.

The band comprising Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass previewed their new track “Better Place” in the official trailer for Trolls Band Together on Wednesday (13 September).

The full song is scheduled to be released on 29 September.

The announcement comes after *NSYNC delighted their fans by reuniting on the 2023 MTV VMAs stage for the first time in 10 years.

The band members attended the award show to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop Video award.

During their appearance, Bass and Swift shared a sweet moment on stage as the *NSYNC member gave the “Cruel Summer” singer friendship bracelets while presenting her with an award.

On social media, the moment shared between Bass and Swift has been met with praise from viewers.

“Lance Bass giving Taylor Swift friendship bracelets is the best way to start this show #VMAs,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Lance Bass giving Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet is the cutest thing ever.”

“Lance Bass giving Taylor Swift friendship bracelets just made my life,” someone else wrote.

*NSYNC reunited on the VMA stage for the first time in 10 years. The last time the band was together at the award show was in 2013 when they performed two of their hit songs.

*NSYNC decided to go on a hiatus in 2003.

After they disbanded, all members of the band chased their own solo careers, with Timberlake going on to release his solo debut album Justified, which included hits like “Like I Love You”, and “Cry Me A River”.

*NSYNC had released four albums together.

The band released N Sync in 1997 as well as a Christmas album called Home for Christmas.

The band’s 2000 album No Strings Attached debuted at number one on Billboard Top 200 after selling 2.4 million copies in its first week. *NSYNC held that record until Adele’s album 25 broke it in 2015.

*NSYNC released their fourth and final album, Celebrity, in 2001. According to reports, the album sold 1.8 million copies in it’s opening week.

The album was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2002.