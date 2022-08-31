Lance Bass shares who he would replace Justine Timberlake with in NSYNC reunion

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lance Bass has shared who he would replace Justin Timberlake with if NSYNC had a reunion.

NSYNC, originally made up of Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake, formed in 1995.

The band announced a hiatus to pursue solo material back in 2002. However, after Timberlake’s career took off with his debut Justified, the band never reunited and officially called it quits in 2005.

The “Bye Bye Bye” five-piece haven’t reunited musically since their VMAs performance in 2013 – although everyone but Timberlake performed alongside Ariana Grande at Coachella in 2019.

In a recent episode of the Boy Meets World podcast, Bass responded to questions over who would replace Timberlake if the band were to tour again.

The singer said that he was sure it would be American actor, singer and songwriter Darren Criss, who is best known for playing Andrew Cunanan in American high-school drama Glee.

Darren Criss would be a “perfect fit with us” says Bass (Getty Images for The Recording A)

"Oh, I know exactly who it would be,” Bass said, responding to questioning from hosts Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle.

“He studied music and is amazing with harmonies: Darren Criss,” he said.

"He loves boy bands. He’s from that era. He would just be the perfect fit with us," he continued.

There are currently no plans for an NSYNC reunion and it’s looking unlikely we’ll ever see a return from all five original members.