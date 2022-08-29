Taylor Swift fans spot curious timing of new album’s release date

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift fans have noticed the curious timing of the artist’s new album release date.

Fans of the artist – nicknamed “Swifties“ – have spotted that her forthcoming album, titled Midnights, will drop on 21 October, which is also Kim Kardashian’s birthday.

Speculating that the timing was planned, fans have suggested the release date is a dig at the reality star, who Swift has previously had a feud with.

The two famously fell out in 2016, when Kardashian shared a clip that showed Swift apparently approving a lyric in which Kayne West raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.”

Leaked footage appears to show an unedited version of the phone conversation that took place between Swift and West over the rapper’s song “Famous”.

Kardashian claimed the clip proved Swift was a “snake” because the pop star had claimed she was not informed that West would call her a “b***” in the song.

The curious timing of Swift’s album release isn’t the only thing fans have spotted. Some have also highlighted that the Grammy winner announced the album during the VMA ceremony, which is where West famously interrupted her speech 13 years prior.

“Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the 13th anniversary of the Kanye West VMA shitshow, 5 years after the premier of LWYMMD at the VMAs, which will drop on Kim Kardashian’s birthday is ICON behaviour,” tweeted one fan.

While accepting the award for Video of the Year at VMAs, Swift said that her new album will drop on 21 October.

“And I will tell you more at midnight,” she added.

At 12.00am ET on Monday (29 August), the singer, 32, announced that the album is titled Midnights and shared the album artwork on Instagram.

The accompanying caption read: “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

In the second slide of the Instagram post, which had received over 1.2 million likes within minutes of Swift posting it, she said Midnights is a “collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.