Cardi B shares raunchy video with husband Offset from VMAs bathroom

Cardi B has shared a raunchy video taken with her husband, the rapper Offset, after her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 2023 MTV VMAs were held on Tuesday (12 September) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with Taylor Swift and Shakira among the big winners of the night.

Nicki Minaj returned for the second year in a row to host the three-hour ceremony, which included performances from celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, P Diddy, Fall Out Boy, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G.

Cardi B also took to the stage with her “Bongos” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion to perform their new track live for the first time since its release on 8 September.

Shortly after the performance, and still dressed in her glittering blue stage outfit, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a video with Offset on her Instagram page.

In the clip, Cardi, 30 and Offset, 31, appear to simulate sex in a bathroom at the venue.

An off-camera voice is heard asking to borrow the “WAP” rapper’s phone charger, to which Cardi B suggestively replies: “Yeah, come get it.”

“Oh my god, I’m not coming in there,” her friend says in response.

Couple appear to simulate sex in the bathroom at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (Instagram @iamcardib)

The rap couple walked the red carpet at the VMAs together, with Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) stunning fans in a strapless, Dilara Findikoglu gown, fashioned from silver hairpins and pearls.

She completed the look with matching silver arm cuffs and kept her hair straight and sleek with a parting down the middle.

Celebrities including Doja Cat, Anitta, country star Kelsea Ballerini, Jared Leto, and Selena Gomez – who won Best Afrobeats for her feature on Rema’s “Calm Down” – were among the other best-dressed stars at the VMAs this year.

Swift swept the awards show with nine wins including Artist of the Year as well as Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero”.

The “Bad Blood” singer was seen dancing to nearly every performance at the VMAs, including Olivia Rodrigo’s as fans noted their “non-existent beef” dating back to 2021 was squashed.

Shakira attended the ceremony with her two sons, both of whom she shares with her footballer ex-husband Gerard Pique. She accepted the Video Vanguard Award on the night, and became the first South American performer to do so.

Past recipients include Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Madonna, Duran Duran and Jennifer Lopez.