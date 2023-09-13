Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cardi B shares raunchy video with husband Offset from VMAs bathroom

Video appeared to be taken after Cardi B’s performance with her ‘Bongos’ collaborator Megan Thee Stallion

Maanya Sachdeva
Wednesday 13 September 2023 12:10
Comments
Stars walk 2023 VMA red carpet

Cardi B has shared a raunchy video taken with her husband, the rapper Offset, after her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 2023 MTV VMAs were held on Tuesday (12 September) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with Taylor Swift and Shakira among the big winners of the night.

Nicki Minaj returned for the second year in a row to host the three-hour ceremony, which included performances from celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, P Diddy, Fall Out Boy, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G.

Cardi B also took to the stage with her “Bongos” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion to perform their new track live for the first time since its release on 8 September.

Shortly after the performance, and still dressed in her glittering blue stage outfit, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a video with Offset on her Instagram page.

Recommended

In the clip, Cardi, 30 and Offset, 31, appear to simulate sex in a bathroom at the venue.

An off-camera voice is heard asking to borrow the “WAP” rapper’s phone charger, to which Cardi B suggestively replies: “Yeah, come get it.”

“Oh my god, I’m not coming in there,” her friend says in response.

Couple appear to simulate sex in the bathroom at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

(Instagram @iamcardib)

The rap couple walked the red carpet at the VMAs together, with Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) stunning fans in a strapless, Dilara Findikoglu gown, fashioned from silver hairpins and pearls.

She completed the look with matching silver arm cuffs and kept her hair straight and sleek with a parting down the middle.

Celebrities including Doja Cat, Anitta, country star Kelsea Ballerini, Jared Leto, and Selena Gomez – who won Best Afrobeats for her feature on Rema’s “Calm Down” – were among the other best-dressed stars at the VMAs this year.

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Swift swept the awards show with nine wins including Artist of the Year as well as Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero”.

The “Bad Blood” singer was seen dancing to nearly every performance at the VMAs, including Olivia Rodrigo’s as fans noted their “non-existent beef” dating back to 2021 was squashed.

Shakira attended the ceremony with her two sons, both of whom she shares with her footballer ex-husband Gerard Pique. She accepted the Video Vanguard Award on the night, and became the first South American performer to do so.

Past recipients include Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Madonna, Duran Duran and Jennifer Lopez.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in