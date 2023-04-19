Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Thee Stallion has admitted that it “never crossed my mind” that people “wouldn’t believe” she was shot by Tory Lanez.

In December, rapper Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot after a 2020 party in the Hollywood Hills.

The Canadian artist was convicted of assault and weapons charges by a Los Angeles jury and now faces more than 20 years in prison.

In March, Lanez’s lawyers filed a motion requesting a new trial and have suggested he may appeal the verdict if a new trial is not granted.

In an essay for Elle, which she said would be the last time she spoke about the shooting in the press, Megan opened up about the impact of both the event and cultural reaction to it.

Explaining that she saw herself as a “survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable” rather than a “victim”, Megan said that she’d had to face her trauma being turned into a “running joke”.

“First, there were conspiracy theories that I was never shot,” she wrote. “Then came the false narratives that my former best friend shot me. Even some of my peers in the music industry piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life.

“I wish I could have handled this situation privately. That was my intention, but once my attacker made it public, everything changed. By the time I identified my attacker, I was completely drained.”

Tory was found guilty in December (Getty Images)

During the public commentary, Megan said that she “started falling into a depression” where “I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people even cared anymore… It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” musician then explained that she’d been taking time to work on herself and new music after the guilty verdict was reached and wouldn’t be discussing the shooting in public again.

“My purpose is for these words to serve as the final time that I’ll address anything regarding this case in the press,” she said.

“I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”

