Tory Lanez behind bars again after tweeting about Megan Thee Stallion

Judge ruled his tweets ‘to be clear messages’ directed at Megan

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 05 April 2022 20:49
Tory Lanez addresses Megan Thee Stallion shooting allegations on Instagram

Tory Lanez was re-arrested after he violated pre-trial court orders in his felony assault case against Megan Thee Stallion, in which he allegedly shot her in the feet almost two years ago.

During a new hearing on Tuesday (4 April), a judge raised bail on Canadian rapper Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – to $350,000 (£260,000) after it was ruled that his recent tweets breached orders that prohibited him from contacting or harassing Megan.

According to Rolling Stone, the judge claimed his tweets seemed “to be clear messages” directed at the Grammy-winning rapper.

If Peterson is to be released on bail, he is further banned from mentioning Megan “in any social media”. His lawyer has confirmed bail is being posted.

The trial date is tentatively set for 14 September, upon a previous judge’s ruling at the December preliminary hearing that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to call a jury.

Recommended

In December, Ryan Stogner, a Los Angeles detective, corroborated that Peterson had allegedly fired a semiautomatic weapon near Megan’s feet, injuring her.

Stogner recounted his interviews with Megan, saying: “As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, bitch!’ And he then began firing a weapon at her.”

Megan Thee Stallion Met Gala

(Getty Images)

“[Megan] observed Mr Peterson holding a firearm, and then she observed him start to shoot,” he added.

Peterson was formally charged on 8 October 2020, with one count of assault against Megan using a semiautomatic handgun that “personally inflicted great bodily injury” and one count of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in