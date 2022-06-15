Megan Thee Stallion says she wants Tory Lanez to ‘go to jail’ over alleged shooting

Rapper claims Lanez offered her ‘a million dollars’ to stay quiet about the alleged incident

Annabel Nugent
Wednesday 15 June 2022 20:00
Comments
Megan Thee Stallion holds back tears as she talks about shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has said she wants Tory Lanez to “go to jail” for allegedly shooting her.

The “WAP” musician, 27, was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleges that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez, 29, who was a friend at the time.

Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault. In November 2021, he entered a “not guilty” plea.

Megan opened up about the incident – which took place after an alleged argument broke out between Lanez and her former friend Kelsey Harris – in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Speaking about her past friendship with Lanez, she said: “I thought we had a real connection. I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot me at all.”

Recommended

Megan continued: “I never put my hands on this man. I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue everyday. Friends argue everyday.”

In an April interview with CBS’ Gayle King, Megan claimed that Lanez apologised for his alleged actions immediately afterwards and begged her to stay quiet by offering her and Harris “a million dollars”.

Megan said that she initially told police that she had stepped in glass because she feared for their lives.

(AP)

“There were so many cops, I was like, ‘We all about to die,’” she recalled. “The George Floyd incident had just happened, the police are very much shoot first, ask questions after’.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the rumours surrounding the incident that have since circulated online, the singer said: “In some kind of way I became the villain. And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong.

“I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

Recommended

Megan is due to face Lanez in court when the case goes to trial in September. She told the publication: “I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Lanez for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in