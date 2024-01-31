Megan Thee Stallion makes major announcement amid Nicki Minaj feud

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her plans for a jam-packed summer amid a raging feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

The “Savage” artist, 28, has been a major topic across social media in recent days, following the release of her latest single, “Hiss”, and Minaj’s response via posts on X/Twitter, as well as the diss track, “Big Foot”.

On Tuesday (30 January), Megan was featured on the breakfast programme Good Morning America.

During the pre-recorded appearance, she revealed that she has no intentions to stop being a hot topic, as she intends to drop her third studio album and embark on an accompanying tour this summer.

“2024 so far is very lit, I’m already working my butt off,” she explained, before referring to her fans – nicknamed the Hotties – and their excitement for new releases.

“I’m trying to keep the Hotties happy, they fussing at me right now, they’re like, ‘Where’s the music?!’”

Prior to “Hiss”, which some music commentators believe contains a veiled reference to Minaj’s husband, Megan released the song “Cobra” in November, and featured on Reneé Rapp’s single “Not My Fault” for the Mean Girls soundtrack in December.

Megan Thee Stallion (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the chat, the Houston-born artist touched on how making music has helped her in recent years, following being shot by former friend Tory Lanez in 2020 and his trial and eventual sentencing in August 2023.

“It was really rough, because for the past couple of years, music just seemed so negative to me,” she noted.

“I wasn’t in a good space, mentally, after everything that had happened to me, and it all felt like, ‘I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting.’

“But I had to tell myself, ‘I don’t wanna give up.’ I love a lot of things, but music is the one thing I know I’ve always, really, super tried at, and the one thing my mama knew I really wanted to do, so I was like, ‘I can’t give up this fight – I just gotta put it in the music.’”

Megan Thee Stallion (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 of a brain tumour.

Towards the end of the segment, Megan confirmed plans for a new album and tour.

“The Hot Girl Summer tour is gonna be 2024, summertime,” she said. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside, doing my own thing, during the summer, since like 2019. This is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer.

“I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

In response, some of Megan’s “Hotties” have shared their excitement online. “WE WILL BE ATTENDING,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter, while another noted that the announcement was “great timing”.

Elsewhere, another supporter simply called the artist an “unbothered queen”.

“Hiss” is available to stream now.