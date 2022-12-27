Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Spice Girls singer Mel C has pulled out of her New Year’s Eve gig in Poland over “issues that do not align with communities” she supports.

“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” Mel C, 48, announced in a statement on Monday (26 December).

“I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023,” she added.

The “Northern Star” singer didn’t elaborate on the issue at hand.

However, many of her fans on social media are guessing the decision has to do with the LGBT+ community.

“I guess she’s referring to the Polish government’s homophobic agenda,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another fan added: “It’s so important we all stand up for social justice – especially those on the public stage. Thank you Mel C for being one of the good guys and role modelling what it means to have values.”

One person wrote: “So proud of you @MelanieCmusic for speaking out about this! LGBTfobia is a fact in Poland and you kept to your principles!”

Earlier this year, Mel C shared personal stories about her life and career in her memoir titled Who I Am.

In it, she revealed she was sexually assaulted in a hotel the night before her first concert with the Spice Girls.

The singer also opened up about her journey with depression, sharing that she’s lived with the mental health condition for several years and has learned tools to manage it.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.