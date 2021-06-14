Mel C has been left “shocked” to find her stolen Spice Girls memorabilia being sold on eBay for just 99p.

According to reports, the singer’s items, including photos of the band as well as demos and home videos, were taken from an “abandoned storage room” in Swindon that she previously rented.

Other items included tracksuits she wore while in the band and a hard drive cryptically labelled “David Beckham”.

They were listed under: "Abandoned Storage Room – Storage Room Job Lot – Swindon, SN3 Spice Girls Mel C.”

The Sun report claims that Mel C – full name Melanie Chisholm – prevented the online auction from proceeding. The Independent has contacted Mel C for comment.

Mel C, 47, can currently be seen on Channel 4 entertainment series Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her brother, Paul.

The eBay listing gave rare items a starting price of 99p (eBay)

She performed in the Spice Girls with Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner (then Halliwell).

After the band split in 1998, she had a solo career, releasing songs including “I Turn to You” and “Never Be the Same Again”.