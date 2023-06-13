Melanie Martinez fans declare eyebrow-raising new music video ‘the best of the year’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

According to fans of Melanie Martinez, the singer is on track to have the music video of the year.

The artist, who first came to public recognition while competing on The Voice in 2012, released the accompanying visuals for her song “Void” on Tuesday (13 June).

Over four minutes, Martinez, 28, goes on a journey through various parts of the human body.

The video starts with her emerging from a beating heart, before dancing in front of the iris of an eye.

Notably, her face is adorned with additional eyes and ears, which gives her a startling and other-worldly appearance.

The song is taken from her third studio album, Portals, released in March. “Void” has been described as a song that covers the artist’s insecurities and the act of processing emotions, thoughts, and actions from her past life.

In response to the video’s release, Martinez’s supporters have expressed their delight in

“Melanie Martinez deserves an award for this music video,” wrote one fan, to which another added: “The way Melanie Martinez has no competition when it comes to music videos.”

“When it comes to visuals Melanie Martinez always understands the assignment!” a third person concurred.

“You will NEVER be able to convince me that Melanie Martinez is not one of the most if not the most creative new artist… she is NOT here to play at all!” wrote another.

A modified Melanie Martinez in her music video for ‘Void' (YouTube)

Yet, not everyone was sold by her unusual look. One comment blames the video’s grotesque leanings on artificial intelligence: “What’s with the terrifying visuals these days?!?! Oh, wait. AI.”

The “Dollhouse” singer also took on directing duties for the video.

Martinez recently announced a UK and European tour, during which she’ll perform in cities such as London, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Glasgow.