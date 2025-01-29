Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Machine Gun Kelly appears to have addressed recent reports that he is no longer in contact with his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Megan Fox.

In a recent Instagram post shared on Tuesday (January 28), the rapper — who reportedly split from the Jennifer’s Body actor last November — shared shirtless photos of himself rocking a man bun.

“How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything,” Kelly, 34, wrote in the caption.

His message appears to be referring to an article published by TMZ earlier that day claiming that sources familiar with the situation have said the two are “not on good terms and things are so bad they aren't even speaking to each other.”

The Independent has contacted Kelly’s representative for comment.

Kelly and Fox, 38, allegedly called it quits last Thanksgiving, just weeks after they announced they were expecting their first child together.

MGK and Megan Kelly reportedly split in November 2024 ( Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

It was reported at the time that they broke up during a trip to Vail, Colorado, where tensions reached a boiling point. TMZ claimed the split stemmed from Fox discovering something upsetting on the rapper’s phone, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early.

Insiders later told US Weekly that the pair had been trying to mend their relationship, especially in light of Fox’s pregnancy, but their fiery personalities led to renewed conflict. A source claimed that while they are “done for now,” reconciliation down the line remains a possibility.

The new baby will be Fox’s fourth child and Kelly’s second. The Transformer star shares three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly first met in March 2020 on the set of the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They went public with their relationship when Fox starred in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video in May that year.

By January 2022, the couple announced they were engaged, with Fox sharing a video of the proposal on Instagram.

On November 11, 2024, Fox revealed that she was pregnant with Kelly’s child in a carousel of Instagram pictures.

One showed Fox holding a positive pregnancy test for the camera, while another showed her cradling her baby bump covered in black liquid.

She captioned the photos with lyrics from Kelly’s song, “last november,” which touched upon the couple’s past miscarriage. She wrote: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”