Megan Fox opens up about experiencing miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly
The couple has been engaged since January 2022
Megan Fox has revealed in her collection of poems, titled Pretty Boys are Poisonous, that she experienced a miscarriage with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly
On Tuesday 7 November, the actor reflected about her pregnancy loss in an interview with Good Morning America.
“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox said. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate: ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”
In her book, Fox shares details about some of her high-profile relationships, using poetry as a medium to describe the “abuse” that she experienced.
