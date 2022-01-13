Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced their engagement, after the Transformers actor posted a video of Kelly proposing to her under a banyan tree.

Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, made headlines throughout 2021 with their PDA-filled red carpet appearances and social media posts.

According to Fox, the rapper proposed to her after a year and a half of going “through hell together”.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a video of the diamond and emerald engagement ring on his Instagram account and said he had designed it with British jeweller Stephen Webster.

Here is a timeline of Fox and Kelly’s relationship so far:

March – May 2020

The pair first met in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, a 2021 crime thriller film in which both of them starred.

They started dating in May 2020, shortly after Fox’s now ex-husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their marriage had ended after nearly 10 years.

In the same month, Fox appeared in Kelly’s music video for his song, Bloody Valentine, which fans believed was confirmation that their relationship was official.

In an interview with Lala Kent on the Give Them Lala podcast, Fox said she “knew right away” that Kelly was “a twin flame”.

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she explained.

“So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

June – December 2020

In June 2020, Kelly officially confirmed they were dating in a tweet, when he wrote: “I’m calling you my girlfriend, what the f***. Life imitated art with that one.”

The couple later made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards. Fox presented an award during the show and Kelly performed with Travis Barker, who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

Kelly told The Howard Stern Show in September that he “didn’t know what [love] was until me and [Fox] made eye contact”.

“That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa’. After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that.”

January 2021 – December 2021

The couple have been almost inseparable since they went public with their relationship, appearing at red carpet events throughout 2021.

In May 2021, Kelly told Ellen DeGeneres that he wears a vial of Fox’s blood on a necklace because it was a gift from the Jennifer’s Body actor early in their relationship.

He said: “She was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this is really new in our relationship. So I was kind of freaking out. Like, Oh you’re going to leave and I can’t even come see you’ or whatever.

“And yeah, I mean, some people give like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever, she gave me her DNA.”

In an interview with Who What Wear in July, Fox described her connection to Kelly: “I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here.”

January 2022

Two weeks into the new year, Kelly proposed to Fox under a banyan tree.

In her Instagram post, Fox wrote: “In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree, we asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” she said, adding: “And then we drank each other’s blood.”