Michael Bublé says there are ‘two roads you can take when you suffer’

Michael Bublé has opened up about “suffering and fear”, saying that they provide “two roads” to take.

The Canadian singer’s son Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, at the age of three. He has since made a full recovery.

Bublé addressed the experience in a new interview with The Guardian, also offering his thoughts on the Covid pandemic.

“Many of us have had to deal with loss and suffering and fear,” said the musician.

“When you suffer, there’s two different ways you go. One of them takes us to bitterness and anger, and another takes us to forgiveness and acceptance and love.

“It’s hard to take the right road, because we’re human and we’re flawed and we’re complicated, complicated beasts.”

Bublé credited the influence of his parents with his ability to empathise.

“I had a loving mommy and daddy who taught us empathy,” he said. “There was a lot of unconditional love in our house and a lot of general acceptance.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bublé also spoke in support of transgender rights.

Michael Buble performing at the O2 on 26 March 2023 (Getty Images)

“I’m not a politician. I don’t want to be a politician,” he said. “But I see all these people talking about the LGBTQ+ community, and we’ve got bigger problems.

“Those are not problems. Just accept it. How does it change your life? Just love people. Mental health is a big issue in places like America. Gun control is a big issue. Identify how you want to identify, and God bless you.”

Speaking last month, the singer opened up in more detail about his reaction to his son’s cancer diagnosis.

“That, of course, changed me in a big way – it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life,” he said.